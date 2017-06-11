logo

11 June 2017

Did Trump obstruct justice?

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider the implications of Comey’s testimony. Play entire video

The Glenn Show

In defense of college administrators

Glenn Loury on the challenge of dealing with campus protests. Plus: Are elite schools coddling their students?

The Wright Show

Why Trump and not just Trumpism?

Political scientist Darren Beattie explains why he thinks Donald Trump is the president America needs.

The Wright Show

Why liberals need to calm down about Trump-Russia stories

Freddie deBoer on the Democratic party’s priorities problem. Plus: Where Democrats went wrong.

The DMZ

Dear Leader Trump…

Matt Lewis on authoritarian tendencies within the conservative movement. Plus: We’ll never have Paris.

Global Dispatches

How Trump’s expansion of the “global gag rule” will hurt women

Jill Filipovic, author of the new book The H-Spot, explains why foreign NGOs see the executive order as especially threatening. Plus: A country by men, for men.

Science Faction

Is everything conscious?

Science journalists John Horgan and George Johnson debate whether “panpsychism” raises or lowers the status of human consciousness.

The DMZ

It’s never too early to talk 2020!

Matt Lewis assesses Bill Scher’s outrageously early guide to the next presidential election. Plus: Those gun-loving Democrats.

Foreign Entanglements

Will South Korea bring back its “Sunshine Policy”?

Ankit Panda on whether South Korea’s new president will pursue friendlier relations with Kim Jong-un. Plus: Kim Jong-un’s new missile: Better, stronger, faster?

MeaningofLife.tv

Why don’t pigs fly?

Massimo Pigliucci on the link between form, function, and “purpose” in natural selection. Plus: What Sam Harris gets wrong about science and morality.

Will Comey’s testimony change anything?

Historian Daniel Bessner explains why he’s skeptical.

Culturally Determined

Should some people be silenced?

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and journalist Hannah Gais on “de-platforming” speakers at colleges. Plus: Punching Richard Spencer.

The Glenn Show

The case against Goldman Sachs alumni as economic advisers

Economist Laurence Kotlikoff on why former Wall Street executives make poor stewards of national tax policy. Plus: Can Republicans pass their “Better Way” tax plan?

Foreign Entanglements

Will there be a military coup in Venezuela?

Historian Colin Snider considers where the country’s deepening crisis might lead. Plus: The Brazilian scandals that won’t go away.

MeaningofLife.tv

Making new friends through common enemies

Psychologist Jay Van Bavel on the roots of partisan­ship. Plus: How cognitive biases shape our reality.

