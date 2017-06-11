Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider the implications of Comey’s testimony.
Play entire video
Glenn Loury on the challenge of dealing with campus protests. Plus: Are elite schools coddling their students?
Political scientist Darren Beattie explains why he thinks Donald Trump is the president America needs.
Freddie deBoer on the Democratic party’s priorities problem. Plus: Where Democrats went wrong.
Matt Lewis on authoritarian tendencies within the conservative movement. Plus: We’ll never have Paris.
Jill Filipovic, author of the new book The H-Spot, explains why foreign NGOs see the executive order as especially threatening. Plus: A country by men, for men.
Science journalists John Horgan and George Johnson debate whether “panpsychism” raises or lowers the status of human consciousness.
Matt Lewis assesses Bill Scher’s outrageously early guide to the next presidential election. Plus: Those gun-loving Democrats.
Ankit Panda on whether South Korea’s new president will pursue friendlier relations with Kim Jong-un. Plus: Kim Jong-un’s new missile: Better, stronger, faster?
Historian Daniel Bessner explains why he’s skeptical.
The Glenn Show
Economist Laurence Kotlikoff on why former Wall Street executives make poor stewards of national tax policy. Plus: Can Republicans pass their “Better Way” tax plan?