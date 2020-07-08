Recorded:Jul 8
Posted:Jul 8, 2020
The DMZ | Jul 8, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the place of the filibuster in American democracy. Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and theater critic and director Isaac Butler compare the filmed version of the musical with the stage version. The Wright Show Emma Ashford of the Cato Institute, who identifies with the realist school of foreign policy thought, discusses Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine.
Feminine Chaos Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy analyze the so-called “Media Thirst Guys.” The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate whether marginalized people should accept their marginal status. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Cain’s death from Covid will change conservative resistance to masks. John Horgan and Michael Shellenberger, author of the new book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All, debate the pros and cons of nuclear weapons. MeaningofLife.tv Robert Wright speaks with Bruce Feiler, author of the new book Life Is in the Transitions: Mastering Change at Any Age, about the roles played by “agency,” “belonging,” and “cause” in a meaningful life. Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv
Nikita Petrov speaks with Gary Lachman, author of the new book The Return of Holy Russia: Apocalyptic History, Mystical Awakening, and the Struggle for the Soul of the World.
