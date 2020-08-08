Recorded:Jul 24
The Glenn Show | Aug 8, 2020 | Glenn Loury & Michele Kerr
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s campaign against the Chinese video app.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the place of the filibuster in American democracy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and theater critic and director Isaac Butler compare the filmed version of the musical with the stage version.
The Wright Show
Emma Ashford of the Cato Institute, who identifies with the realist school of foreign policy thought, discusses Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine.
Feminine Chaos
Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy analyze the so-called “Media Thirst Guys.”
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and law professor Amy Wax debate whether marginalized people should accept their marginal status.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Cain’s death from Covid will change conservative resistance to masks.
John Horgan and Michael Shellenberger, author of the new book Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All, debate the pros and cons of nuclear weapons.
