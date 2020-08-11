Recorded:Jul 28
Posted:Aug 11, 2020
The Wright Show | Aug 11, 2020 | Robert Wright & Heather Hurlburt
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss what picking Kamala Harris as VP means for the future of the Democratic Party.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and educator Michele Kerr discuss sending students back to school this fall.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s campaign against the Chinese video app.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the place of the filibuster in American democracy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and theater critic and director Isaac Butler compare the filmed version of the musical with the stage version.
The Wright Show
Emma Ashford of the Cato Institute, who identifies with the realist school of foreign policy thought, discusses Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine.
Feminine Chaos
Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy analyze the so-called “Media Thirst Guys.”
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page