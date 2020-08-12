logo

13 August 2020

Recorded:Aug 12    Posted:Aug 12, 2020
mp3
The DMZ | Aug 12, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

Why we can’t decouple from China

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Heather Hurlburt discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Why does bad CGI make us feel weird?

playvideo screenshot

Daniel Kaufman and David Ottlinger apply a philosophical lens to the question.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Glenn Show

The case for reopening schools

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and educator Michele Kerr discuss sending students back to school this fall.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The great TikTok emergency

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Trump’s campaign against the Chinese video app.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Defending the filibuster

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the place of the filibuster in American democracy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Hamilton on the small screen

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and theater critic and director Isaac Butler compare the filmed version of the musical with the stage version.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

A realist take on Russia’s annexation of Crimea

playvideo screenshot

Emma Ashford of the Cato Institute, who identifies with the realist school of foreign policy thought, discusses Russia’s 2014 intervention in Ukraine.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Feminine Chaos

The men who want to date women who know Ezra Klein

playvideo screenshot

Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy analyze the so-called “Media Thirst Guys.”

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The perfect storm that could get Trump reelected

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus present their scenarios.

Play entire videoPlay this clip