Recorded:Aug 17
Posted:Aug 19, 2020
The Glenn Show | Aug 19, 2020 | Glenn Loury & Richard Epstein
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the messaging at the Democratic National Convention.
The Wright Show
Eric Alterman, author of the new book Lying in State: Why Presidents Lie—And Why Trump Is Worse, explains.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the rehabilitation of #MeToo miscreants.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Laurence Kotlikoff discuss the FDA’s coronavirus testing strategy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with historian Katrina Gulliver about the fate of toppled statues.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss what picking Kamala Harris as VP means for the future of the Democratic Party.
