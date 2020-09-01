logo

2 September 2020

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and John Ikenberry (Princeton University)

Recorded:Aug 13    Posted:Sep 1, 2020
The Wright Show | Sep 1, 2020 | Robert Wright & John Ikenberry

The Glenn Show

The anti-racist “bluff”

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the sincerity of white support for Black uprisings.

Feminine Chaos

The disaster of college reopenings

Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the fatally flawed attempt to bring students back to residential colleges.

The Glenn Show

Imagining the conservative university

Glenn Loury and political scientist Steven Teles consider the possibilities and problems of a Conservative Studies program.

The Wright Show

Does Trump have anything to brag about in his foreign policy?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate.

The DMZ

“Does any of it matter?”

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether political conventions are basically unimportant.

Culturally Determined

The psychology of swiping

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura Goldberg discuss dating apps and how they’ve changed romance.

MeaningofLife.tv

An extremely unusual last will and testament

Ingrid Newkirk, a founder of PETA and the author of the new book Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries about Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion, describes what will happen to her body after she dies.

The Glenn Show

What we’re not saying about race and policing

Glenn Loury and sociologist Peter Moskos discuss how hard it is to discuss racial disparities in crime and policing.

The Wright Show

The Kamala 25th Amendment scenario

Mickey Kaus floats a possible path to President Harris.

