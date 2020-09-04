logo

6 September 2020

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 4    Posted:Sep 4, 2020
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Sep 4, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

MeaningofLife.tv

What makes the Marvel films great

playvideo screenshot

Daniel Kaufman speaks with comic book writer Milton Lawson.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The DMZ

The non-incumbent president

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss Trump’s unusual strategy of running as the challenger.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Are liberal democracies more likely to play by the rules?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and international relations scholar John Ikenberry debate the question.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

The anti-racist “bluff”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the sincerity of white support for Black uprisings.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Feminine Chaos

The disaster of college reopenings

playvideo screenshot

Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the fatally flawed attempt to bring students back to residential colleges.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Imagining the conservative university

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and political scientist Steven Teles consider the possibilities and problems of a Conservative Studies program.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Does Trump have anything to brag about in his foreign policy?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

“Does any of it matter?”

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether political conventions are basically unimportant.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

The psychology of swiping

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Laura Goldberg discuss dating apps and how they’ve changed romance.

Play entire videoPlay this clip