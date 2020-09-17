Recorded:Sep 17
Posted:Sep 17, 2020
The DMZ | Sep 17, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Christopher Grobe, author of a recent scholarly article on Trump’s connections to performance art.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with economist Peter Arcidiacono, an expert witness for a group of Asian-American applicants suing Harvard for alleged racial bias.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page