Recorded:Sep 18
Posted:Sep 19, 2020
The Wright Show | Sep 19, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and economist Peter Arcidiacono discuss why universities only permit some people to study their admissions data.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis assess Biden’s travel-light campaign strategy.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Christopher Grobe, author of a recent scholarly article on Trump’s connections to performance art.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with economist Peter Arcidiacono, an expert witness for a group of Asian-American applicants suing Harvard for alleged racial bias.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider.
