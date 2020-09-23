logo

25 September 2020

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Kat Rosenfield (Amelia Anne is Dead and Gone, Feminine Chaos on Patreon) and Phoebe Maltz Bovy (The Perils of "Privilege", What Would Phoebe Do?, Feminine Chaos on Patreon)

Play entire video
Recorded:Sep 22    Posted:Sep 23, 2020
Download:
mp3
Feminine Chaos | Sep 23, 2020 | Kat Rosenfield & Phoebe Maltz Bovy

The Glenn Show

Remembering Stanley Crouch

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter recount their friendships with the critic Stanley Crouch, who passed away last week.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Amy Coney Barrett and Roe v. Wade

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the potential Supreme Court nominee’s record on abortion.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Who poisoned Alexei Navalny?

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov, speaking from Russia, discusses the poisoning of the Russian dissident leader.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Why do we have reason?

playvideo screenshot

Philosophers Robert Gressis and Jaime Edwards consider, especially through the lens of Marx’s philosophy.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

RIP RBG. What happens next?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider the ramifications of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Who gets access to affirmative action data?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and economist Peter Arcidiacono discuss why universities only permit some people to study their admissions data.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Staying on the front porch

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis assess Biden’s travel-light campaign strategy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Interrogating Trump as “performance artist”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Christopher Grobe, author of a recent scholarly article on Trump’s connections to performance art.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Preventing bad interventions

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Robert Kagan debate whether America would be better off if it consistently respected international law.

Play entire videoPlay this clip