2 October 2020

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Sep 30    Posted:Sep 30, 2020
The DMZ | Sep 30, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

MeaningofLife.tv

Has social media hijacked our minds?

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss The Social Dilemma, a new documentary highly critical of social media.

The Glenn Show

Why are black students suspended more often than white students?

Glenn Loury discusses the issue with educational entrepreneur Ian Rowe.

Culturally Determined

Comparing cognitive declines

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Robert Wright debate the political salience of Biden’s and Trump’s cognitive states.

The Wright Show

Debating the peaceful transfer

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus disagree about Trump’s comments on the aftermath of the election.

The Glenn Show

Remembering Stanley Crouch

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter recount their friendships with the critic Stanley Crouch, who passed away last week.

The DMZ

Amy Coney Barrett and Roe v. Wade

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the potential Supreme Court nominee’s record on abortion.

Feminine Chaos

The Cuties controversy

Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the French film that has sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly promoting pedophilia.

The Wright Show

Who poisoned Alexei Navalny?

Nikita Petrov, speaking from Russia, discusses the poisoning of the Russian dissident leader.

MeaningofLife.tv

Why do we have reason?

Philosophers Robert Gressis and Jaime Edwards consider, especially through the lens of Marx’s philosophy.

