Recorded:Oct 2
Posted:Oct 2, 2020
The Wright Show | Oct 2, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis react to the first Trump/Biden debate.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury discusses the issue with educational entrepreneur Ian Rowe.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Robert Wright debate the political salience of Biden’s and Trump’s cognitive states.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus disagree about Trump’s comments on the aftermath of the election.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter recount their friendships with the critic Stanley Crouch, who passed away last week.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the potential Supreme Court nominee’s record on abortion.
Feminine Chaos
Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy discuss the French film that has sparked a firestorm of criticism for allegedly promoting pedophilia.
The Wright Show
Nikita Petrov, speaking from Russia, discusses the poisoning of the Russian dissident leader.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page