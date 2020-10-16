logo

18 October 2020

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Recorded:Oct 16    Posted:Oct 16, 2020
The Wright Show | Oct 16, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The DMZ

Overturning precedent

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.

The Glenn Show

Does capitalism reinforce racial inequality?

Glenn Loury and Adaner Usmani debate the question.

MeaningofLife.tv

The tradition of liberal Protestantism

Robert Wright speaks with Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, author of the new book Just Faith: Reclaiming Progressive Christianity.

The Wright Show

Is Trump using steroids as a performance enhancing drug?

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus examine the evidence.

The DMZ

Will Trump actually not show up to the next debate?

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider Trump’s threat to not attend the virtual presidential debate.

MeaningofLife.tv

A controversial review

Daniel Kaufman and Robert Gressis discuss Oliver Traldi’s review of philosopher Kate Manne’s new book Entitled, which sparked an online backlash.

The Wright Show

How Secretary of State Bret Stephens would deal with China

Robert Wright speaks with the New York Times columnist about foreign policy.

The Glenn Show

How meritocracy makes us less healthy

Daniel Markovits, author of the book The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite, makes the case.

The Wright Show

The politics of Trump’s Covid

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus speculate on the fallout from the president’s diagnosis.

