Recorded:Oct 16
Posted:Oct 16, 2020
The Wright Show | Oct 16, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider Trump’s threat to not attend the virtual presidential debate.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with the New York Times columnist about foreign policy.
The Glenn Show
Daniel Markovits, author of the book The Meritocracy Trap: How America’s Foundational Myth Feeds Inequality, Dismantles the Middle Class, and Devours the Elite, makes the case.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus speculate on the fallout from the president’s diagnosis.
