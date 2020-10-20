Recorded:Oct 6
Posted:Oct 20, 2020
The Wright Show | Oct 20, 2020 | Robert Wright & John B. Judis
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis discuss the competing moderate and left-wing influences on a Biden presidency.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss rapper Ice Cube’s influence on Trump’s plan for Black America.
The Wright Show
Should Biden denounce “the swamp”? Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus consider.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate how Amy Coney Barrett presented her jurisprudence at the confirmation hearings.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis consider Trump’s threat to not attend the virtual presidential debate.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page