logo

4 November 2020

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Jon Shields (Claremont McKenna College)

Play entire video
Recorded:Oct 29    Posted:Nov 2, 2020
Download:
mp3
The Glenn Show | Nov 2, 2020 | Glenn Loury & Jon Shields

MeaningofLife.tv

The Logos

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Josh Summers discuss one approach to reconciling science with belief in a higher purpose.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

Culturally Determined

Meet a Trump voter

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John Guthrie, a college English professor and libertarian who pulled the lever for Trump after not voting in 2016.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

The necessity and dangers of “expertise”

playvideo screenshot

John Horgan and historian of science and technology Lee Vinsel discuss real experts and false authorities.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Is Trump an existential threat to democracy?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the question.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will Democrats retake the Senate?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis break down the key races.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Does Trump deserve to be re-elected?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade poses the question to Glenn Loury.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

“Immigration is very underrated”

playvideo screenshot

Matthew Yglesias, author of the new book One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger, makes the case.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

“Optics equality”

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury, in conversation with Carlos Carvalho and Richard Lowery of the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, discusses equality and group differences.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Trump the insult comic

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Dan Brooks, who wrote a recent New York Times Magazine story on Trump and political comedy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip