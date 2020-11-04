Recorded:Nov 4
Posted:Nov 4, 2020
The DMZ | Nov 4, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with Jon Shields, co-author of the new book Trump’s Democrats, about how Trump found success in 2016 in areas that had long voted Democratic.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John Guthrie, a college English professor and libertarian who pulled the lever for Trump after not voting in 2016.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis break down the key races.
The Wright Show
Matthew Yglesias, author of the new book One Billion Americans: The Case for Thinking Bigger, makes the case.
