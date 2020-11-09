Recorded:Oct 30
Posted:Nov 9, 2020
The Glenn Show | Nov 9, 2020 | The Creators of "What Killed Michael Brown?" (Glenn Loury, John McWhorter, Eli Steele, and Shelby Steele)
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis dissect the easy Biden victory predicted by polls and pundits.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with Jon Shields, co-author of the new book Trump’s Democrats, about how Trump found success in 2016 in areas that had long voted Democratic.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John Guthrie, a college English professor and libertarian who pulled the lever for Trump after not voting in 2016.
