Recorded:Nov 12
Posted:Nov 12, 2020
The DMZ | Nov 12, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Katrina Gulliver about recent cases of white professors who assumed a false racial identity.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Eli Steele and Shelby Steele about their new documentary, What Killed Michael Brown?
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis dissect the easy Biden victory predicted by polls and pundits.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with Jon Shields, co-author of the new book Trump’s Democrats, about how Trump found success in 2016 in areas that had long voted Democratic.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with John Guthrie, a college English professor and libertarian who pulled the lever for Trump after not voting in 2016.
