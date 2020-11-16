Recorded:Oct 21
Posted:Nov 16, 2020
The Glenn Show | Nov 16, 2020 | Glenn Loury & Leon Wieseltier
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility of a Trump news network and a new Republican coalition.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Katrina Gulliver about recent cases of white professors who assumed a false racial identity.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Eli Steele and Shelby Steele about their new documentary, What Killed Michael Brown?
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis dissect the easy Biden victory predicted by polls and pundits.
