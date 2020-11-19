Recorded:Nov 19
Posted:Nov 19, 2020
The DMZ | Nov 19, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Stephen Wertheim about his new book, Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of US Global Supremacy.
The Glenn Show
Leon Wieseltier discusses Liberties, his new quarterly journal on culture and politics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility of a Trump news network and a new Republican coalition.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Katrina Gulliver about recent cases of white professors who assumed a false racial identity.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter speak with Eli Steele and Shelby Steele about their new documentary, What Killed Michael Brown?
