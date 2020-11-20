Recorded:Nov 20
Posted:Nov 20, 2020
The Wright Show | Nov 20, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the state of the GOP as Trump fights his electoral loss.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Stephen Wertheim about his new book, Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of US Global Supremacy.
The Glenn Show
Leon Wieseltier discusses Liberties, his new quarterly journal on culture and politics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility of a Trump news network and a new Republican coalition.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Katrina Gulliver about recent cases of white professors who assumed a false racial identity.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Greg Lukianoff, co-author of the book The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure.
