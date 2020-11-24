Recorded:Nov 23
Posted:Nov 24, 2020
The Wright Show | Nov 24, 2020 | Robert Wright & Bill Kristol
The Glenn Show
John McWhorter speaks his mind on Ibram X. Kendi after the Boston University professor called John’s ideas “racist.”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the effects of Trump’s post-election fight.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the state of the GOP as Trump fights his electoral loss.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright speaks with Stephen Wertheim about his new book, Tomorrow, the World: The Birth of US Global Supremacy.
The Glenn Show
Leon Wieseltier discusses Liberties, his new quarterly journal on culture and politics.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the possibility of a Trump news network and a new Republican coalition.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
