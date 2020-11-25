Bill
explains how to properly watch WKRP in Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, Matt marvels at Biden’s cabinet picks, they discuss the meaning of appointing John Kerry as climate envoy, and both dare to look at 2024 GOP presidential polls. Play entire video
Recorded:Nov 24
Posted:Nov 25, 2020
The DMZ | Nov 25, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
View these comments on a non-video page
