26 November 2020

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Bill explains how to properly watch WKRP in Cincinnati on Thanksgiving, Matt marvels at Biden’s cabinet picks, they discuss the meaning of appointing John Kerry as climate envoy, and both dare to look at 2024 GOP presidential polls.

Recorded:Nov 24    Posted:Nov 25, 2020
The DMZ | Nov 25, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

