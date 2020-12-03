Will Trump-loving Georgians
boycott the special elections? Did GOP presidential hopefuls learn from 2016 how not to take out Trump? Did Biden make a mistake nominating Neera Tanden? How did Teddy Roosevelt shake up the corrupt New York police department? Plus: Bill launches a new history podcast, “When America Worked.” Play entire video
Recorded:Dec 3
Posted:Dec 3, 2020
The DMZ | Dec 3, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Feminine Chaos On the final episode of Feminine Chaos before going independent and audio-only, Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy dissect a recent article on white women and the 2020 election.
Culturally Determined Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Ryan Cooper discuss Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the campaign against centrist Democrat Bruce Reed joining Biden’s cabinet.
The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss potential paths to redemption for people who have been canceled. The DMZ Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Biden is successfully bringing the country together with his cabinet picks.
The Wright Show Bill Kristol says a major source of Trumpism’s power has been overlooked.
The Glenn Show John McWhorter speaks his mind on Ibram X. Kendi after the Boston University professor called John’s ideas “racist.”
The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the effects of Trump’s post-election fight.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page