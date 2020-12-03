logo

4 December 2020

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Will Trump-loving Georgians boycott the special elections? Did GOP presidential hopefuls learn from 2016 how not to take out Trump? Did Biden make a mistake nominating Neera Tanden? How did Teddy Roosevelt shake up the corrupt New York police department? Plus: Bill launches a new history podcast, “When America Worked.”

Recorded:Dec 3    Posted:Dec 3, 2020
The DMZ | Dec 3, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

