Recorded:Dec 4
Posted:Dec 4, 2020
The Wright Show | Dec 4, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman discuss the importance of social and emotional factors in human development.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Trump loyalists will actually boycott the special elections and throw the Senate to the Democrats.
Feminine Chaos
On the final episode of Feminine Chaos before going independent and audio-only, Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy dissect a recent article on white women and the 2020 election.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Ryan Cooper discuss Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the campaign against centrist Democrat Bruce Reed joining Biden’s cabinet.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss potential paths to redemption for people who have been canceled.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Biden is successfully bringing the country together with his cabinet picks.
The Wright Show
Bill Kristol says a major source of Trumpism’s power has been overlooked.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page