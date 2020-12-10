logo

11 December 2020

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

What makes a Hanukkah song? Has the Right become crazier than the Left? And has Biden lost control of the Cabinet selection process?

Recorded:Dec 10    Posted:Dec 10, 2020
The DMZ | Dec 10, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

