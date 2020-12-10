Recorded:Dec 10
Posted:Dec 10, 2020
The DMZ | Dec 10, 2020 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
Culturally Determined
Kelly Conaboy, author of the new humor book The Particulars of Peter: Dance Lessons, DNA Tests, and Other Excuses to Hang Out with My Perfect Dog, makes the case.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss why the Georgia special election has pitted Trump supporters against each other.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman discuss the importance of social and emotional factors in human development.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Trump loyalists will actually boycott the special elections and throw the Senate to the Democrats.
Feminine Chaos
On the final episode of Feminine Chaos before going independent and audio-only, Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy dissect a recent article on white women and the 2020 election.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and Ryan Cooper discuss Biden’s nominee to run the Office of Management and Budget.
