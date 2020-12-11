Recorded:Dec 11
Posted:Dec 11, 2020
The Wright Show | Dec 11, 2020 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter congratulate the rising star on his recent achievements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate whether American constitutional democracy can withstand the assaults on its integrity from Trump and his loyalists.
Culturally Determined
Kelly Conaboy, author of the new humor book The Particulars of Peter: Dance Lessons, DNA Tests, and Other Excuses to Hang Out with My Perfect Dog, makes the case.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss why the Georgia special election has pitted Trump supporters against each other.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Nobel Prize-winning economist James Heckman discuss the importance of social and emotional factors in human development.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Trump loyalists will actually boycott the special elections and throw the Senate to the Democrats.
Feminine Chaos
On the final episode of Feminine Chaos before going independent and audio-only, Kat Rosenfield and Phoebe Maltz Bovy dissect a recent article on white women and the 2020 election.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page