Recorded:Dec 10
Posted:Dec 18, 2020
The Glenn Show | Dec 18, 2020 | Glenn Loury & Daniel Bessner
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Douglas Lain, who recently had a video he created about socialism and “the Great Reset” mysteriously removed by YouTube.
The DMZ
Is Mitch McConnell the one Republican who comes out of the Trump presidency with his reputation enhanced?
The Wright Show
Political scientist Richard Hanania explains what scholars have learned about the circumstances that lead nations to implode.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the long-term consequences of the stop-the-steal movement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter congratulate the rising star on his recent achievements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate whether American constitutional democracy can withstand the assaults on its integrity from Trump and his loyalists.
