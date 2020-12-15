Recorded:Dec 14
Posted:Dec 15, 2020
The Wright Show | Dec 15, 2020 | Robert Wright & Richard Hanania
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus debate the long-term consequences of the stop-the-steal movement.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter congratulate the rising star on his recent achievements.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis debate whether American constitutional democracy can withstand the assaults on its integrity from Trump and his loyalists.
Culturally Determined
Kelly Conaboy, author of the new humor book The Particulars of Peter: Dance Lessons, DNA Tests, and Other Excuses to Hang Out with My Perfect Dog, makes the case.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss why the Georgia special election has pitted Trump supporters against each other.
