Recorded:Dec 19
Posted:Dec 25, 2020
The Glenn Show | Dec 25, 2020 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Meghan Daum, who recently announced that she will no longer be writing opinion columns.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis try to figure out the President’s endgame on pandemic relief.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Aaron Maté discuss how black and white narratives on war undermine public discourse.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss the nature of Biden’s centrism.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury speaks with Daniel Bessner about how MIT’s largely Jewish economics department influenced his intellectual growth.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Douglas Lain, who recently had a video he created about socialism and “the Great Reset” mysteriously removed by YouTube.
The DMZ
Is Mitch McConnell the one Republican who comes out of the Trump presidency with his reputation enhanced?
