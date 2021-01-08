Recorded:Jan 8
Posted:Jan 8, 2021
The Wright Show | Jan 8, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore how the right wing turned insurrectionist.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Jamie Metzl, author of Hacking Darwin, discuss the challenges that genetic engineering poses for the international community.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks about the pride he took in being a uniquely situated Black public intellectual in the 80s.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks about “hydraulic politics” with Tommy Craggs, author of the recent essay “What’s the Matter With Cultural Politics?”
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss whether Mike Pence could throw the election to Trump when Congress counts the electoral votes.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Eric Alterman discuss how journalism has changed during Eric’s 25-year reign as The Nation’s media columnist.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the reluctance of prominent black intellectuals like Ibram X. Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones to debate people who disagree with them.
