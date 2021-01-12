Recorded:Jan 11
Posted:Jan 12, 2021
The Wright Show | Jan 12, 2021 | Robert Wright & Conor Friedersdorf
Culturally Determined
Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Bill Black discuss the possible mindsets of the MAGA insurrectionists.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump purposefully encouraged rioters in the Capitol to direct their ire toward his own vice president.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore how the right wing turned insurrectionist.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Jamie Metzl, author of Hacking Darwin, discuss the challenges that genetic engineering poses for the international community.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury talks about the pride he took in being a uniquely situated Black public intellectual in the 80s.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks about “hydraulic politics” with Tommy Craggs, author of the recent essay “What’s the Matter With Cultural Politics?”
