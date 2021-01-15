Recorded:Jan 15
The Wright Show | Jan 15, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether the Republican Party is better off banning Donald Trump from running for president again.
Culturally Determined
Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Conor Friedersdorf discuss the unprecedented power that tech companies have over speech in the US.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Bill Black discuss the possible mindsets of the MAGA insurrectionists.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that Trump purposefully encouraged rioters in the Capitol to direct their ire toward his own vice president.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore how the right wing turned insurrectionist.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Jamie Metzl, author of Hacking Darwin, discuss the challenges that genetic engineering poses for the international community.
