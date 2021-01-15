logo

16 January 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Robert Wright (Bloggingheads.tv, The Evolution of God, Nonzero, Why Buddhism Is True) and Mickey Kaus (kausfiles, The End of Equality)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 15    Posted:Jan 15, 2021
Download:
mp3
The Wright Show | Jan 15, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus

The Glenn Show

How Obama enabled Trump

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

A MAGA scorned

playvideo screenshot

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether the Republican Party is better off banning Donald Trump from running for president again.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Arranged marriages for Millennials

playvideo screenshot

Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

How close are we to China-level censorship?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Conor Friedersdorf discuss the unprecedented power that tech companies have over speech in the US.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

“We’re storming the Capitol, it’s a revolution!”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Bill Black discuss the possible mindsets of the MAGA insurrectionists.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Trump’s assault on Mike Pence

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright argues that Trump purposefully encouraged rioters in the Capitol to direct their ire toward his own vice president.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

How did conservatives go from Burke to Alinsky?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt K. Lewis explore how the right wing turned insurrectionist.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Quantum spookiness explained!

playvideo screenshot

Science writer George Musser explains one of physics’ strangest concepts to John Horgan.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Avoiding a eugenics arms race

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Jamie Metzl, author of Hacking Darwin, discuss the challenges that genetic engineering poses for the international community.

Play entire videoPlay this clip