22 January 2021

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Recorded:Jan 20    Posted:Jan 20, 2021
mp3
The DMZ | Jan 20, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Glenn Show

Debating the merits of impeachment

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter ask whether Trump should be impeached for inciting the Capitol riot.

The Wright Show

Human rights gone wrong

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Marissa Conway discuss how a feminist approach to foreign policy could help protect human rights without resorting to military force.

MeaningofLife.tv

Sex, death, and science

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov talks to John Horgan about his new book, Pay Attention: Sex, Death, and Science, which contextualizes big philosophical questions within the everyday thoughts of a science writer.

The Wright Show

Wrang-wranging the rioters

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus try to untangle what went on inside the Capitol on January 6.

The Glenn Show

How Obama enabled Trump

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.

The DMZ

A MAGA scorned

playvideo screenshot

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether the Republican Party is better off banning Donald Trump from running for president again.

Culturally Determined

Arranged marriages for Millennials

playvideo screenshot

Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.

The Wright Show

How close are we to China-level censorship?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Conor Friedersdorf discuss the unprecedented power that tech companies have over speech in the US.

Culturally Determined

“We’re storming the Capitol, it’s a revolution!”

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Bill Black discuss the possible mindsets of the MAGA insurrectionists.

