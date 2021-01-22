Recorded:Jan 22
Posted:Jan 22, 2021
The Wright Show | Jan 22, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter ask whether Trump should be impeached for inciting the Capitol riot.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the conciliatory tone of Biden’s inauguration address.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Marissa Conway discuss how a feminist approach to foreign policy could help protect human rights without resorting to military force.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus try to untangle what went on inside the Capitol on January 6.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether the Republican Party is better off banning Donald Trump from running for president again.
Culturally Determined
Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Conor Friedersdorf discuss the unprecedented power that tech companies have over speech in the US.
