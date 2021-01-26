logo

26 January 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

John Horgan (Stevens Center for Science Writings, Cross-Check) and Nikita Petrov (Psychopolitica.com)

Play entire video
Recorded:Jan 22    Posted:Jan 26, 2021
Download:
mp3
Psychopolitica | Jan 26, 2021 | John Horgan & Nikita Petrov

The Wright Show

Just drop the sanctions

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright critiques the U.S.’s aggressive use of sanctions in Venezuela.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Debating the merits of impeachment

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter ask whether Trump should be impeached for inciting the Capitol riot.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The welcome platitudes of Joe Biden

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the conciliatory tone of Biden’s inauguration address.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Human rights gone wrong

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Marissa Conway discuss how a feminist approach to foreign policy could help protect human rights without resorting to military force.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Sex, death, and science

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov talks to John Horgan about his new book, Pay Attention: Sex, Death, and Science, which contextualizes big philosophical questions within the everyday thoughts of a science writer.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Wrang-wranging the rioters

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus try to untangle what went on inside the Capitol on January 6.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

How Obama enabled Trump

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss how Obama’s missteps helped pave the way for Trump.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

A MAGA scorned

playvideo screenshot

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether the Republican Party is better off banning Donald Trump from running for president again.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Arranged marriages for Millennials

playvideo screenshot

Justin Murphy describes his new company that arranges marriages for Millennials and Zoomers.

Play entire videoPlay this clip