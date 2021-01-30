logo

31 January 2021

Glenn Loury (Watson Institute for International and Public AffairsBrown University) and Robert Cherry (Brooklyn College)

Recorded:Jan 22    Posted:Jan 30, 2021
mp3
The Glenn Show | Jan 30, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Robert Cherry

The Wright Show

The Speaker’s Gambit

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Pelosi and the Democrats are playing three-dimensional chess on impeachment.

The DMZ

Filibusted

playvideo screenshot

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss what Democrats can do now that Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are keeping the filibuster in place.

Culturally Determined

Is Trump the worst president in American history?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade and historian Daniel Bessner debate the question.

Psychopolitica

What do trans people and QAnon believers have in common?

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan talk about how people search for new social roles when the old ones get suffocating.

The Wright Show

Just drop the sanctions

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright critiques the U.S.’s aggressive use of sanctions in Venezuela.

The Glenn Show

Debating the merits of impeachment

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter ask whether Trump should be impeached for inciting the Capitol riot.

The DMZ

The welcome platitudes of Joe Biden

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the conciliatory tone of Biden’s inauguration address.

The Wright Show

Human rights gone wrong

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Marissa Conway discuss how a feminist approach to foreign policy could help protect human rights without resorting to military force.

MeaningofLife.tv

Sex, death, and science

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov talks to John Horgan about his new book, Pay Attention: Sex, Death, and Science, which contextualizes big philosophical questions within the everyday thoughts of a science writer.

