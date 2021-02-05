Recorded:Feb 5
Posted:Feb 5, 2021
The Wright Show | Feb 5, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the dramatic impact of CRT and campus wokeism on educational institutions.
The DMZ
Bill Scher explains what Biden’s notorious “Corn Pop” story can tell us about congressional negotiation strategy.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Robert Cherry discuss the urgent challenge of developing human potential in poor urban communities.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Pelosi and the Democrats are playing three-dimensional chess on impeachment.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss what Democrats can do now that Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are keeping the filibuster in place.
Psychopolitica
Nikita Petrov and John Horgan talk about how people search for new social roles when the old ones get suffocating.
