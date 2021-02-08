Nikita Petrov and John Horgan discuss the state of the Russian protest movement, the challenge of finding one’s own path, James Joyce, John Kerouac, psychedelic experiences, and the nature of language.
Play entire video
Recorded:Feb 5
Posted:Feb 8, 2021
Psychopolitica | Feb 8, 2021 | John Horgan & Nikita Petrov
The Wright Show Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Romney’s Trump-era self-reinvention. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the dramatic impact of CRT and campus wokeism on educational institutions. The DMZ Bill Scher explains what Biden’s notorious “Corn Pop” story can tell us about congressional negotiation strategy. The Glenn Show Glenn Loury and Robert Cherry discuss the urgent challenge of developing human potential in poor urban communities. The Wright Show Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus ask whether Pelosi and the Democrats are playing three-dimensional chess on impeachment.
The DMZ Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss what Democrats can do now that Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are keeping the filibuster in place.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page