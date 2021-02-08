logo

9 February 2021

John Horgan (Stevens Center for Science Writings, Cross-Check) and Nikita Petrov (Psychopolitica.com)

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan discuss the state of the Russian protest movement, the challenge of finding one’s own path, James Joyce, John Kerouac, psychedelic experiences, and the nature of language.

Recorded:Feb 5    Posted:Feb 8, 2021
Psychopolitica | Feb 8, 2021 | John Horgan & Nikita Petrov

