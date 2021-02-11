Recorded:Feb 10
Posted:Feb 11, 2021
The DMZ | Feb 11, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that.
Psychopolitica
Nikita Petrov and John Horgan look for meaning in the Russian opposition leader’s post-coma hallucinations.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Romney’s Trump-era self-reinvention.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the dramatic impact of CRT and campus wokeism on educational institutions.
The DMZ
Bill Scher explains what Biden’s notorious “Corn Pop” story can tell us about congressional negotiation strategy.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Robert Cherry discuss the urgent challenge of developing human potential in poor urban communities.
