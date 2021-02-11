logo

11 February 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss day one of Impeachment 2.0, the import of the Bill Cassidy flip, and whether expanded voting rights actually helps Democrats.

Play entire video
Recorded:Feb 10    Posted:Feb 11, 2021
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Feb 11, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

MeaningofLife.tv

The death of public discourse and the rise of Trump

playvideo screenshot

Daniel Kaufman and David Ottlinger discuss how backlash against left-wing orthodoxies may have helped Trump get elected in 2016.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

Once bitten, twice shy

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Psychopolitica

Navalny’s Novichok trip report

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan look for meaning in the Russian opposition leader’s post-coma hallucinations.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Mitt Romney, socialist

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Romney’s Trump-era self-reinvention.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Critical race theory’s rising hegemony

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the dramatic impact of CRT and campus wokeism on educational institutions.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

The Corn Pop Strategy

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher explains what Biden’s notorious “Corn Pop” story can tell us about congressional negotiation strategy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Can Substack save us from tribal social media?

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Matthew Yglesias discuss.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

Defending the many-worlds hypothesis

playvideo screenshot

Science writer Adam Becker offers a possible explanation of the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Glenn Show

Fighting inequality by developing human potential

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Robert Cherry discuss the urgent challenge of developing human potential in poor urban communities.

Play entire videoPlay this clip