Recorded:Feb 15
Posted:Feb 16, 2021
The Wright Show | Feb 16, 2021 | Robert Wright & Will Wilkinson
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and James Lindsay discuss the origins and current applications of postmodern philosophy.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether it matters that the House impeachment managers outclassed Trump’s lawyers.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and political scientist Neta Crawford discuss how fear drives our foreign policy—and how to change that.
Psychopolitica
Nikita Petrov and John Horgan look for meaning in the Russian opposition leader’s post-coma hallucinations.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss Romney’s Trump-era self-reinvention.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss the dramatic impact of CRT and campus wokeism on educational institutions.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page