Recorded:Feb 19
Posted:Feb 19, 2021
The Wright Show | Feb 19, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider why it’s now so difficult to engage in debates on race and racism in the U.S.
The DMZ
Is Cruz’s baffling trip to Cancun a sign that he’s given up his presidential ambitions? Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss.
The Wright Show
Will Wilkinson discusses the popular blog’s disappearance and the New York Times investigation that precipitated it.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and James Lindsay discuss the origins and current applications of postmodern philosophy.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis and Bill Scher discuss whether it matters that the House impeachment managers outclassed Trump’s lawyers.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page