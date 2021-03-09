Recorded:Mar 9
Posted:Mar 9, 2021
The Wright Show | Mar 9, 2021 | Robert Wright & Kevin Scott
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether the relief bill’s monthly payments to parents raising kids will help or hurt Democrats in 2022.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that it’s time for the U.S. to withdraw its troops.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter consider the negative consequences of anti-racist efforts in education.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Democrats are making a mistake by leading with bills drafted by one party alone.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with journalist and sex worker Cathy Reisenwitz about OnlyFans.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss media incentives in the Biden era.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury explains his efforts to emphasize the “development narrative” in American racial discourse.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page