The Glenn Show | Mar 19, 2021 | Glenn Loury & John McWhorter
The Wright Show
Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Joe Biden’s embrace of filibuster reform changes the game.
The Wright Show
Julia Galef, author of the forthcoming book The Scout Mindset, recounts the origins of a group she says is sometimes misunderstood.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss the birth and impact of BLM in the early 2010s.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Jacques Berlinerblau, author of the upcoming book The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether the relief bill’s monthly payments to parents raising kids will help or hurt Democrats in 2022.
The Wright Show
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, author of Reprogramming the American Dream, on how public policy can steer AI toward the public good.
