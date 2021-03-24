logo

25 March 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss the media’s treatment of mass shootings, the prospects for gun control legislation, and the future of the filibuster.

Play entire video
Recorded:Mar 24    Posted:Mar 24, 2021
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Mar 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

MeaningofLife.tv

How meditation can make us better global citizens

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright explains how mindfulness could help humanity overcome destructive cognitive biases.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

MeaningofLife.tv

Is humanity making progress?

playvideo screenshot

Nikita Petrov and John Horgan provide a mystical perspective on Steven Pinker’s case for informed optimism.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv

The Wright Show

A series of unfortunate foreign policy events

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Racial disparities at Georgetown and beyond

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how accusations of racism led to the departure of two professors from Georgetown Law

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Is the filibuster doomed?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Joe Biden’s embrace of filibuster reform changes the game.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

What is the Rationalist community?

playvideo screenshot

Julia Galef, author of the forthcoming book The Scout Mindset, recounts the origins of a group she says is sometimes misunderstood.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

The “cancellation” of Andrew Cuomo

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Glenn’s early impressions of Black Lives Matter

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss the birth and impact of BLM in the early 2010s.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Roth and race

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Jacques Berlinerblau, author of the upcoming book The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.

Play entire videoPlay this clip