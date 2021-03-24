Recorded:Mar 24
Posted:Mar 24, 2021
The DMZ | Mar 24, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis
The Wright Show
Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how accusations of racism led to the departure of two professors from Georgetown Law
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Joe Biden’s embrace of filibuster reform changes the game.
The Wright Show
Julia Galef, author of the forthcoming book The Scout Mindset, recounts the origins of a group she says is sometimes misunderstood.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Daniel Bessner discuss the birth and impact of BLM in the early 2010s.
Culturally Determined
Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Jacques Berlinerblau, author of the upcoming book The Philip Roth We Don’t Know: Sex, Race, and Autobiography.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page