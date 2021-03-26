Recorded:Mar 19
Posted:Mar 26, 2021
The Glenn Show | Mar 26, 2021 | Glenn Loury & Joshua Cohen
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis explore what’s different, and what’s not different, in the gun control debate after the recent mass shootings.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright reviews a week of rising tensions with Russia, North Korea, and China.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss how accusations of racism led to the departure of two professors from Georgetown Law
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis discuss whether Joe Biden’s embrace of filibuster reform changes the game.
The Wright Show
Julia Galef, author of the forthcoming book The Scout Mindset, recounts the origins of a group she says is sometimes misunderstood.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus weigh the New York governor’s chances of outlasting calls for resignation.
View these comments on a non-video page
View these comments on a non-video page