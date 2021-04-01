logo

3 April 2021

logo

Programs

click to go to our new sister site, MeaningofLife.tv

Share this video:

Or choose a specific part to share:

Start at:
Stop at:
Preview

Embed this video, or the specific part you've chosen, on your site:

Bill Scher (Real Clear Politics, Politico) and Matt K. Lewis (The Daily Beast, MattLewis.org)

Play entire video
Recorded:Apr 1    Posted:Apr 1, 2021
Download:
mp3
The DMZ | Apr 1, 2021 | Bill Scher & Matt K. Lewis

The Wright Show

The political risks of racial equity legislation

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how race-based public policy could backfire against Democrats.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Is “election integrity” code for “disenfranchisement”?

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether new election regulations are aimed at suppressing the Black vote.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Culturally Determined

Can there be a Trumpism without Trump?

playvideo screenshot

Aryeh Cohen-Wade speaks with Matthew Sitman, cohost of the podcast Know Your Enemy.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

To catch a hacker

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

Beating a dead horse

playvideo screenshot

Connor Echols and Jessica J. Lee discuss why crippling sanctions haven’t brought North Korea to the table.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Wright Show

Vaccines want to be free

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The Glenn Show

Reconciling liberty and equality

playvideo screenshot

Glenn Loury and Josh Cohen discuss the philosopher John Rawls’s vision of liberalism.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

The DMZ

Will this time be different?

playvideo screenshot

Bill Scher and Matt Lewis explore what’s different, and what’s not different, in the gun control debate after the recent mass shootings.

Play entire videoPlay this clip

MeaningofLife.tv

How meditation can make us better global citizens

playvideo screenshot

Robert Wright explains how mindfulness could help humanity overcome destructive cognitive biases.

Play this clip on MeaningofLife.tv