Recorded:Apr 2
Posted:Apr 2, 2021
The Wright Show | Apr 2, 2021 | Robert Wright & Mickey Kaus
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether new election regulations are aimed at suppressing the Black vote.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis takes issue with Democrats’ invocation of Jim Crow’s legacy in the current voting rights debate.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.
Connor Echols and Jessica J. Lee discuss why crippling sanctions haven’t brought North Korea to the table.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and Josh Cohen discuss the philosopher John Rawls’s vision of liberalism.
The DMZ
Bill Scher and Matt Lewis explore what’s different, and what’s not different, in the gun control debate after the recent mass shootings.
