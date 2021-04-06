Recorded:Mar 31
Posted:Apr 6, 2021
The Wright Show | Apr 6, 2021 | Robert Wright & Jesse Singal
In a conversation with Connor Echols, scholar Madawi al-Rasheed argues that the Saudi monarchy uses its rivalry with Iran to justify repression at home and antagonism abroad.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright and Mickey Kaus discuss how race-based public policy could backfire against Democrats.
The Glenn Show
Glenn Loury and John McWhorter debate whether new election regulations are aimed at suppressing the Black vote.
The DMZ
Matt Lewis takes issue with Democrats’ invocation of Jim Crow’s legacy in the current voting rights debate.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright asks cyber security expert Tim Stevens how confident we can be that Russia was behind the Solar Winds hack.
Connor Echols and Jessica J. Lee discuss why crippling sanctions haven’t brought North Korea to the table.
The Wright Show
Robert Wright argues that U.S. lawmakers’ mindless defense of intellectual property rights makes it harder to defeat the pandemic.
